Wild-Golden Knights Sum

Minnesota 0 2 2—4 Vegas 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 16 (Marchessault, Miller), 3:37 (pp).

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Foligno 4 (Seeler, Eriksson Ek), 9:09. 3, Minnesota, Staal 15 (Greenway, Suter), 10:22. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 14 (Stastny, Miller), 12:36.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Coyle 8 (Staal, Spurgeon), 14:29. 6, Minnesota, Koivu 7 (Parise), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 6-8-8_22. Vegas 5-19-8_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 19-16-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-13-4 (21-18).

A_18,328 (17,367). T_2:40.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.