Wild-Golden Knights Sums

January 21, 2019 8:54 pm
 
Minnesota 0 2 2—4
Vegas 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vegas, Tuch 16 (Miller, Marchessault), 3:37 (pp). Penalties_Granlund, MIN, (interference), 2:40; Rask, MIN, (hooking), 11:11; Pirri, VGK, (holding), 17:35.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Foligno 4 (Eriksson Ek, Seeler), 9:09. 3, Minnesota, Staal 15 (Suter, Greenway), 10:22. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 14 (Stastny, Miller), 12:36. Penalties_Zucker, MIN, (slashing), 14:38.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Coyle 8 (Staal, Spurgeon), 14:29. 6, Minnesota, Koivu 7 (Parise), 19:47. Penalties_Suter, MIN, (slashing), 0:15; Foligno, MIN, (delay of game), 1:04; Stastny, VGK, (hooking), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 6-8-8_22. Vegas 5-19-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 19-16-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-13-4 (21-18).

A_18,328 (17,367). T_2:40.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

