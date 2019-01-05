Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Senators Sum

January 5, 2019 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 3 1—4
Ottawa 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 17 (Smith), 19:06.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 6 (Parise, Kunin), 0:41. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 16 (DeMelo, Ryan), 8:08. 4, Minnesota, Greenway 7 (Staal, Granlund), 14:10. 5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 7 (Parise, Coyle), 16:31.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Parise 19 (Coyle, Kunin), 6:07. 7, Ottawa, Stone 20 (Wolanin, Ceci), 10:10.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-13-5_26. Ottawa 15-4-8_27.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 15-14-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 3-9-1 (26-22).

A_14,124 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Tim Peel, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument