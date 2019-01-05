Wild-Senators Sum

Minnesota 0 3 1—4 Ottawa 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 17 (Smith), 19:06.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Spurgeon 6 (Parise, Kunin), 0:41. 3, Ottawa, Dzingel 16 (DeMelo, Ryan), 8:08. 4, Minnesota, Greenway 7 (Staal, Granlund), 14:10. 5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 7 (Parise, Coyle), 16:31.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Parise 19 (Coyle, Kunin), 6:07. 7, Ottawa, Stone 20 (Wolanin, Ceci), 10:10.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-13-5_26. Ottawa 15-4-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 15-14-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 3-9-1 (26-22).

A_14,124 (18,572). T_2:31.

Referees_Tim Peel, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

