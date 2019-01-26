Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilkins scores career-high 20 as Drake beats Valpo 70-59

January 26, 2019 11:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Freshman D.J. Wilkins had a season-high 20 points — his 10th consecutive game scoring in double figures — to help Drake beat Valparaiso 70-59 on Saturday night and extend its win streak to four games.

Wilkins hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists. Nick McGlynn and Tremell Murphy added 11 points apiece and Brady Ellingson scored 10 for Drake (16-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley Conference).

Murphy’s dunk midway through the second half capped a 9-2 spurt that gave the Bulldogs a 50-41 lead and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way. Wilkins converted a 3-point play and then hit a jumper to spark a 7-0 run that made it 67-55 with 1:36 to play.

Sackey and Jaume Sorolla led the short-handed Crusaders (12-9, 5-3) with 13 points apiece. Ryan Fazekas, Valpo’s leading scorer, missed his fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury and it was announced before the game that starting center, and second-leading scorer, Derrik Smits wouldn’t play due to an undisclosed injury. Marcus Golder, who came in third on the team at 10.9 points per game, left the game with an apparent injury to his left leg less than five minutes in.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.