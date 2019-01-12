Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams’ 3 completes Marshall comeback over W. Kentucky

January 12, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored a career-high 23 points, freshman Jannson Williams blocked five shots and scored 12, including the winning 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, and Marshall rallied to beat Western Kentucky 70-69 on Saturday night to win its third straight.

The Hilltoppers led by as many as 15 and 42-31 at halftime, but Marshall closed to 46-40 on Kinsey’s layup early in the second half, then to 65-63 on Jon Elmore’s jumper with 5:14 left. Williams’ dunk tied it at 67 and his 3 put Marshall up 70-69 and WKU didn’t get off another shot.

Elmore scored 21 points and made five assists for Marshall (10-6, 3-0 Conference USA), whose trailed most of the way after Western Kentucky took the lead with 14:16 left in the first half.

The Thundering Herd made seven 3-pointers to WKU’s five and finished shooting 44 percent to the Hilltoppers’ 48 percent.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Taveion Hollingsworth scored 20 points, Charles Bassey added 16 with eight rebounds, and Josh Anderson had 13 and seven boards for Western Kentucky (8-8, 1-2), which outrebounded Marshall 36-28.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris