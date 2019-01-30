Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 24, Fresno pulls away from Wyoming 75-62

January 30, 2019 11:26 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — New Williams made five of his six 3-pointers in the second half when he scored 15 of his career-high 24 points and Fresno State took control after the break for a 75-62 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2 Mountain West Conference) made 9 of 14 3-pointers and shot 50 percent in the second half to break away from a 33-33 tie at halftime.

Nate Grimes added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Fresno State. Williams was 9 of 12; 6 of 8 from distance. Noah Blackwell contributed nine points on 3-of-4 shooting on 3s.

The game was close with the Cowboys (5-17, 1-8), who have lost three straight, trailing 54-53 after two Hunter Thompson free throws with 8:10 to play.

Williams then hit back-to-back 3s, followed by a Blackwell 3 and then Grimes hit a jumper and a 3 and in a three-minute span extending the lead to 15. The Bulldogs hit 5 of 6 shots and the Cowboys missed four with two turnovers in that stretch.

Justin James led Wyoming with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

