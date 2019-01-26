Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 30 to lead Howard past Delaware State 80-74

January 26, 2019 8:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Williams matched his season high with 30 points as Howard topped Delaware State 80-74 on Saturday.

RJ Cole had 19 points for Howard (9-12, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Conference), which broke its four-game home losing streak. Chad Lott added 15 points and six assists. Cole and Lott combined for 11 of the Bison’s 18 assists.

Kevin Larkin had 19 points for the Hornets (3-17, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Johquin Wiley added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D’Marco Baucum chipped in with 13 points and Ameer Bennett had 10.

Delaware State pulled to 66-63 before Lott scored a dunk and tipped in another shot to spark a 14-8 spurt and the Bison had an eight-point lead with 31 seconds left.

Howard matches up against Maryland Eastern Shore (3-18, 1-5) at home on Monday. Delaware State faces Savannah State (4-14, 1-3) at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

