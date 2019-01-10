Listen Live Sports

Williamson, ETSU had The Citadel its fourth straight loss

January 10, 2019
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 24 points Thursday night and Jeromy Rodriguez had his 10th double-double of the season to help ETSU beat The Citadel 98-73 for its sixth win in a row.

The Citadel (9-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) has lost four straight following a seven-game win streak.

Williamson was 9-of-13 shooting, hitting four 3-pointers, while Rodriguez finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Tray Boyd scored 16 points and Isaiah Tisdale 14 with five assists for ETSU (14-4, 4-1).

The Buccaneers, who never trailed, took a 38-31 lead into the break before using a 24-3 run to open the second half to take control. The Citadel made just 1 of 12 from the field and committed five turnovers during the first seven minutes of the second half.

Lew Stallworth had 18 points and six assists for the Bulldogs and Kaiden Rice scored 17. The Citadel was held below 80 points for just the third time this season, shot a season-low 34.7 percent despite making 14 of 36 (38.9 percent) from 3-point range.

The Bucs also hit 14 3s, a season-high, and shot 56 percent (40 of 71) overall.

