The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Win III sparks UT Rio Grande Valley past Chicago St., 77-46

January 31, 2019 10:46 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Terry Winn III had 14 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring and the UT Rio Grande Valley defense held Chicago State to just 17 first-half points en route to a 77-46 Western Athletic Conference rout on Thursday night.

The Vaqueros bounced back from a tough, 63-61 loss to New Mexico State Saturday.

The Cougars suffered through a five-minute scoreless drought midway through the first half and did not score over the final 4:27 of the period. Cameron Bowles broke the scoreless streak with a layup to open the second half.

Jordan Jackson added 13 points and Greg Bowie II came off the bench to do the same for UT-RGV (11-12, 3-4). The Vacqueros shot 27 of 61 from the field (44.3 percent) including 11 of 26 from beyond the arc. Javon Levi sparked the offense with 12 assists.

Anthony Harris had 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Chicago State (3-19, 0-7).

