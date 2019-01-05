Windler scores 23 as Belmont defeats Tennessee Tech 79-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Windler scored 23 points, pulled down nine rebounds and Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 79-67 Saturday.

Windler scored on a putback to give Belmont a double-digit lead four minutes into the second half and a 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 16 points, 61-45, with 11 minutes left.

Seth Adelsperger and Nick Muszynski each scored 12 for Belmont (10-3, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference), which shot 52 percent in the second half to pull away.

Belmont had won nine of its first 10 games before consecutive losses to Purdue and Jacksonville State.

Johnnie Vassar’s jump shot gave Tennessee Tech its first lead, 24-23, and Jared Sherfield hit a 3 for a 27-26 edge with 4:11 left in the first half. But Belmont went on a 16-5 tear to lead 42-32 at halftime.

Malik Martin led the Golden Eagles (5-10, 1-1) with 17 points, Jr. Clay added 12, Courtney Alexander 11 and Micaiah Henry 10.

