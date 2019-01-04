Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Heat, Box

January 4, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (109)

Ariza 6-19 4-4 21, Green 4-10 2-2 10, Bryant 5-7 0-0 10, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Beal 10-25 9-11 33, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-1 14, Dekker 2-4 0-0 4, Mahinmi 2-4 0-1 4, Randle 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-98 15-19 109.

MIAMI (115)

McGruder 2-6 0-0 5, J.Johnson 6-12 2-2 17, Whiteside 9-13 3-5 21, Winslow 5-9 2-4 13, Richardson 6-16 4-4 18, Jones Jr. 2-2 0-0 5, Olynyk 1-3 0-0 3, Adebayo 4-7 3-4 11, T.Johnson 4-12 0-0 8, Wade 5-11 4-6 14. Totals 44-91 18-25 115.

Washington 24 34 28 23—109
Miami 31 30 34 20—115

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-36 (Ariza 5-12, Beal 4-11, Randle 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-5), Miami 9-29 (J.Johnson 3-6, Richardson 2-8, Jones Jr. 1-1, Olynyk 1-2, Winslow 1-3, McGruder 1-3, T.Johnson 0-3, Wade 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Beal 9), Miami 48 (Whiteside 18). Assists_Washington 24 (Beal 7), Miami 28 (Winslow 10). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Miami 18. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Mahinmi. A_19,600 (19,600).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument