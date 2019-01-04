Wizards-Heat, Box

WASHINGTON (109)

Ariza 6-19 4-4 21, Green 4-10 2-2 10, Bryant 5-7 0-0 10, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Beal 10-25 9-11 33, Porter Jr. 7-14 0-1 14, Dekker 2-4 0-0 4, Mahinmi 2-4 0-1 4, Randle 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 42-98 15-19 109.

MIAMI (115)

McGruder 2-6 0-0 5, J.Johnson 6-12 2-2 17, Whiteside 9-13 3-5 21, Winslow 5-9 2-4 13, Richardson 6-16 4-4 18, Jones Jr. 2-2 0-0 5, Olynyk 1-3 0-0 3, Adebayo 4-7 3-4 11, T.Johnson 4-12 0-0 8, Wade 5-11 4-6 14. Totals 44-91 18-25 115.

Washington 24 34 28 23—109 Miami 31 30 34 20—115

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-36 (Ariza 5-12, Beal 4-11, Randle 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-3, Porter Jr. 0-5), Miami 9-29 (J.Johnson 3-6, Richardson 2-8, Jones Jr. 1-1, Olynyk 1-2, Winslow 1-3, McGruder 1-3, T.Johnson 0-3, Wade 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Beal 9), Miami 48 (Whiteside 18). Assists_Washington 24 (Beal 7), Miami 28 (Winslow 10). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Miami 18. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks, Mahinmi. A_19,600 (19,600).

