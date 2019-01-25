Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards-Magic, Box

January 25, 2019 9:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
WASHINGTON (95)

Ariza 1-6 3-4 6, Green 9-16 0-0 24, Bryant 5-8 1-2 11, Satoransky 3-8 2-2 9, Beal 10-17 2-2 27, Dekker 1-4 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-12 2-2 10, Mahinmi 3-5 0-0 6, Randle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 10-12 95.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 4-9 0-0 8, Gordon 8-16 4-6 22, Vucevic 12-17 3-5 28, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 1-10 0-0 2, Bamba 3-5 0-0 6, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 6-14 1-1 16. Totals 38-84 8-12 91.

Washington 24 26 25 20—95
Orlando 21 17 31 22—91

3-Point Goals_Washington 15-27 (Green 6-9, Beal 5-7, Porter Jr. 2-5, Satoransky 1-2, Ariza 1-3, Randle 0-1), Orlando 7-33 (Ross 3-6, Gordon 2-8, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Simmons 0-2, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-4, Fournier 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Ariza 7), Orlando 52 (Gordon 11). Assists_Washington 26 (Satoransky 8), Orlando 24 (Gordon 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Orlando 10. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_17,216 (18,846).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.