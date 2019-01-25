Wizards-Magic, Box

WASHINGTON (95)

Ariza 1-6 3-4 6, Green 9-16 0-0 24, Bryant 5-8 1-2 11, Satoransky 3-8 2-2 9, Beal 10-17 2-2 27, Dekker 1-4 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-12 2-2 10, Mahinmi 3-5 0-0 6, Randle 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 10-12 95.

ORLANDO (91)

Isaac 4-9 0-0 8, Gordon 8-16 4-6 22, Vucevic 12-17 3-5 28, Augustin 2-6 0-0 5, Fournier 1-10 0-0 2, Bamba 3-5 0-0 6, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Grant 2-5 0-0 4, Ross 6-14 1-1 16. Totals 38-84 8-12 91.

Washington 24 26 25 20—95 Orlando 21 17 31 22—91

3-Point Goals_Washington 15-27 (Green 6-9, Beal 5-7, Porter Jr. 2-5, Satoransky 1-2, Ariza 1-3, Randle 0-1), Orlando 7-33 (Ross 3-6, Gordon 2-8, Augustin 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Simmons 0-2, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-4, Fournier 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 38 (Ariza 7), Orlando 52 (Gordon 11). Assists_Washington 26 (Satoransky 8), Orlando 24 (Gordon 6). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Orlando 10. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_17,216 (18,846).

