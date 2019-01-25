Wizards set to do battle with Magic Friday

Washington Wizards (20-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (20-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Magic are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Orlando is 8-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards are 13-17 in conference matchups. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.1 points per game and shooting 46.5 percent. The Wizards won the last meeting between these two squads 117-109 on Nov. 12. John Wall scored 25 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is first on the Magic with 12.0 rebounds and averages 20.5 points. D.J. Augustin has averaged 4.2 assists and scored 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Trevor Ariza is second on the Wizards with 6.2 rebounds and averages 14.7 points. Thomas Bryant is shooting 67.6 percent and has averaged 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27 assists, ten steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 107.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Isaiah Briscoe: day to day (right ankle), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Wizards Injuries: Markieff Morris: out (neck stiffness), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (sore left heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

