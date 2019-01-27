Listen Live Sports

Wizards-Spurs, Box

January 27, 2019 9:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (119)

Ariza 6-17 4-6 20, Green 5-10 2-2 15, Bryant 5-7 4-6 15, Satoransky 8-13 3-4 21, Beal 8-20 2-3 21, Brown Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Porter Jr. 5-13 0-0 13, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Randle 2-4 5-6 11. Totals 40-89 21-29 119.

SAN ANTONIO (132)

Gay 5-11 1-2 11, Aldridge 12-21 6-6 30, Gasol 1-4 2-2 5, Forbes 6-9 0-0 16, White 6-7 4-4 16, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-2 1-2 1, Bertans 8-11 0-0 21, Poeltl 2-3 0-1 4, Mills 5-9 2-2 15, Belinelli 4-7 2-2 13, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 49-86 18-21 132.

Washington 26 43 17 33—119
San Antonio 36 34 29 33—132

3-Point Goals_Washington 18-46 (Ariza 4-12, Green 3-7, Beal 3-8, Porter Jr. 3-8, Satoransky 2-4, Randle 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1), San Antonio 16-34 (Bertans 5-8, Forbes 4-7, Mills 3-6, Belinelli 3-6, Gasol 1-1, Walker IV 0-1, Aldridge 0-2, Gay 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 32 (Bryant 10), San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 9). Assists_Washington 32 (Satoransky 8), San Antonio 31 (Mills 7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, San Antonio 20. Technicals_Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_18,354 (18,581).

