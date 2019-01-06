Wizards-Thunder, Box

WASHINGTON (116)

Ariza 1-9 2-2 4, Green 6-14 2-2 16, Bryant 6-8 2-3 14, Satoransky 5-10 3-4 15, Beal 10-27 3-4 25, Dekker 3-4 0-0 6, Porter Jr. 7-17 2-2 20, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Mahinmi 4-8 1-2 9, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 44-101 18-22 116.

OKLAHOMA CITY (98)

George 7-18 3-4 20, Grant 7-11 1-1 17, Adams 5-6 2-4 12, Westbrook 9-23 2-6 22, Ferguson 1-4 2-2 5, Nader 4-7 0-0 9, Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Noel 1-4 0-0 2, Schroder 3-10 2-2 9, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-0 0-0 0, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 12-19 98.

Washington 28 26 36 26—116 Oklahoma City 25 25 29 19— 98

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-37 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Satoransky 2-5, Green 2-6, Beal 2-10, Randle 0-2, Mahinmi 0-2, Ariza 0-6), Oklahoma City 10-25 (George 3-7, Grant 2-2, Westbrook 2-5, Nader 1-1, Schroder 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Patterson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 55 (Mahinmi 10), Oklahoma City 41 (Westbrook 15). Assists_Washington 25 (Beal 6), Oklahoma City 22 (Westbrook 13). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Oklahoma City 17. A_18,203 (18,203).

