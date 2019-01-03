Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WKU uses balanced attack in 68-50 win over Charlotte

January 3, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jared Savage scored 13 points with four 3-pointers as Western Kentucky had 10 players score in its 68-50 win against Charlotte on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener.

The Hilltoppers (8-6) showed no effects of a letdown following their 83-76 home win over then No. 15-ranked Wisconsin on Dec. 29. The Hilltoppers are 7-3 against Power 5 schools in the last two seasons.

Western Kentucky used a 14-2 run in the first half to take control and led 34-25 at intermission. Savage and Jake Ohmer hit back-to-back 3s to cap an 11-0 run and put WKU out front 54-31 with 13:15 left.

Ohmer scored 12 points, Charles Bassey 11 and Dalano Banton 10. The Hilltoppers shot 24 of 48 from the field including 12 of 28 from long range.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jon Davis led Charlotte (3-9) with 24 points and Dravon Magnum added 12. The 49ers were 17-of-48 shooting (35.4 percent).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State