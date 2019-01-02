Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 2, 2019 8:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Jan. 2
SOUTH

Jacksonville 71, Mercer 66

Liberty 61, West Chester 42

NC Central 55, Wilberforce 49

