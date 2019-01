By The Associated Press

Thursday, Jan. 3 EAST

Bucknell 71, American U. 56

Canisius 47, Manhattan 44

Navy 58, Loyola (Md.) 46

SOUTH

Belmont 66, Jacksonville St. 52

Georgia St. 50, Texas-Arlington 48

Miami 68, Virginia Tech 61

Morehead St. 83, Murray St. 61

Wofford 110, Southern Wesleyan 47

MIDWEST

S. Dakota St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

