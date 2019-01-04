Georgetown 68, Providence 52
James Madison 68, Delaware 43
Monmouth (NJ) 55, Iona 38
Northeastern 79, Elon 71
Rutgers 73, Brown 52
Siena 84, St. Peter’s 57
Towson 55, Drexel 54
William & Mary 60, Hofstra 55
Stetson 81, Central State 51
UNC-Wilmington 71, Coll. of Charleston 49
Butler 62, Seton Hall 59
Drake 92, Bradley 63
Illinois St. 66, N. Iowa 64
Marquette 96, DePaul 63
Oakland 74, Detroit 67
S. Illinois 67, Evansville 47
St. John’s 76, Xavier 57
Villanova 54, Creighton 52
Tulsa 63, Wichita St. 49
