Friday, Jan. 4 EAST

Georgetown 68, Providence 52

James Madison 68, Delaware 43

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Iona 38

Northeastern 79, Elon 71

Rutgers 73, Brown 52

Siena 84, St. Peter’s 57

Towson 55, Drexel 54

William & Mary 60, Hofstra 55

SOUTH

Stetson 81, Central State 51

UNC-Wilmington 71, Coll. of Charleston 49

MIDWEST

Butler 62, Seton Hall 59

Drake 92, Bradley 63

Illinois St. 66, N. Iowa 64

Marquette 96, DePaul 63

Oakland 74, Detroit 67

S. Illinois 67, Evansville 47

St. John’s 76, Xavier 57

Villanova 54, Creighton 52

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 63, Wichita St. 49

