Saturday, Jan. 5 EAST

Binghamton 71, New Hampshire 62

Bryant 69, LIU Brooklyn 62

Duquesne 60, St. Bonaventure 54

Fordham 50, George Washington 38

Maine 84, UMBC 44

Marist 71, Canisius 66

NJIT 66, Kennesaw St. 60

Niagara 61, Manhattan 51

Ohio 74, Buffalo 71

Penn 66, Princeton 60

Robert Morris 70, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 61

St. Francis Brooklyn 76, Wagner 61

Stony Brook 76, Mass.-Lowell 56

Vermont 52, Albany (NY) 39

SOUTH

Austin Peay 81, Morehead St. 80

Bethune-Cookman 67, NC Central 50

Campbell 51, Presbyterian 46

Green Bay 81, N. Kentucky 61

Hampton 74, Charleston Southern 66

High Point 87, SC-Upstate 61

Howard 74, Florida A&M 68

Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 47

Marshall 63, Charlotte 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 68

Middle Tennessee 74, FAU 55

NC A&T 58, SC State 44

Nicholls 86, Incarnate Word 62

North Alabama 70, North Florida 64

Northwestern St. 82, McNeese St. 63

Radford 60, UNC-Asheville 46

Rhode Island 66, Richmond 60

Rice 61, Louisiana Tech 51

SE Louisiana 62, Cent. Arkansas 53

Savannah St. 76, Coppin St. 70

South Alabama 88, Coastal Carolina 78

Texas State 69, Georgia St. 60

Texas-Arlington 74, Georgia Southern 53

Troy 83, Appalachian St. 72

Tulane 68, East Carolina 57

UAB 83, FIU 59

VCU 59, Saint Joseph’s 40

W. Kentucky 75, Old Dominion 60

Winthrop 77, Longwood 69

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 94, Akron 71

Cleveland St. 71, Ill.-Chicago 53

Dayton 84, La Salle 45

Iowa St. 82, Kansas 73

N. Illinois 82, Miami (Ohio) 71

SIU-Edwardsville 65, E. Illinois 56

Toledo 65, Ball St. 58

UMKC 111, Chicago St. 58

W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 82

Wright St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Youngstown St. 70, IUPUI 52

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64

UTEP 73, UTSA 60

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 88, Pacific 65

