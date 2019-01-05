Saturday, Jan. 5 EAST

Binghamton 71, New Hampshire 62

Bryant 69, LIU Brooklyn 62

Duquesne 60, St. Bonaventure 54

Fordham 50, George Washington 38

Maine 84, UMBC 44

Marist 71, Canisius 66

NJIT 66, Kennesaw St. 60

Niagara 61, Manhattan 51

Ohio 74, Buffalo 71

Penn 66, Princeton 60

Robert Morris 70, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 61

South Florida 63, Temple 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Fairleigh Dickinson 64

St. Francis Brooklyn 76, Wagner 61

Stony Brook 76, Mass.-Lowell 56

Vermont 52, Albany (NY) 39

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 58, Jackson St. 55

Alcorn St. 53, Texas Southern 52

Austin Peay 81, Morehead St. 80

Bethune-Cookman 67, NC Central 50

Campbell 51, Presbyterian 46

Florida Gulf Coast 68, Liberty 50

Green Bay 81, N. Kentucky 61

Hampton 74, Charleston Southern 66

High Point 87, SC-Upstate 61

Howard 74, Florida A&M 68

Jacksonville 62, Lipscomb 47

Jacksonville St. 62, Tennessee St. 52

Marshall 63, Charlotte 62

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 69

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 68

Middle Tennessee 74, FAU 55

NC A&T 58, SC State 44

Nicholls 86, Incarnate Word 62

Norfolk St. 63, Delaware St. 50

North Alabama 70, North Florida 64

North Texas 62, Southern Miss. 48

Northwestern St. 82, McNeese St. 63

Prairie View 55, Southern U. 54

Radford 60, UNC-Asheville 46

Rhode Island 66, Richmond 60

Rice 61, Louisiana Tech 51

SE Louisiana 62, Cent. Arkansas 53

Savannah St. 76, Coppin St. 70

South Alabama 88, Coastal Carolina 78

Tennessee Tech 77, Belmont 72

Texas State 69, Georgia St. 60

Texas-Arlington 74, Georgia Southern 53

Troy 83, Appalachian St. 72

Tulane 68, East Carolina 57

UAB 83, FIU 59

UCF 68, Memphis 55

VCU 59, Saint Joseph’s 40

W. Kentucky 75, Old Dominion 60

Winthrop 77, Longwood 69

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 94, Akron 71

Cleveland St. 71, Ill.-Chicago 53

Dayton 84, La Salle 45

Iowa St. 82, Kansas 73

Kent St. 71, E. Michigan 64

N. Illinois 82, Miami (Ohio) 71

Purdue 71, Michigan 70

SIU-Edwardsville 65, E. Illinois 56

Toledo 65, Ball St. 58

UMKC 111, Chicago St. 58

UT Martin 80, SE Missouri 73

W. Michigan 84, Bowling Green 82

Wright St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Youngstown St. 70, IUPUI 52

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 91, Sam Houston St. 79

Arkansas St. 64, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Houston Baptist 83, New Orleans 74

Lamar 76, Texas A&M-CC 58

Oral Roberts 68, W. Illinois 64

UALR 62, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

UTEP 73, UTSA 60

FAR WEST

BYU 55, Loyola Marymount 44

Boise St. 69, San Diego St. 66

Fresno St. 66, Colorado St. 55

Gonzaga 88, Pacific 65

Grand Canyon 55, Seattle 53

Idaho St. 80, N. Arizona 69

Montana St. 69, Sacramento St. 53

N. Colorado 86, Idaho 72

New Mexico 66, Nevada 64

Pepperdine 74, San Diego 55

Portland St. 78, Montana 60

S. Utah 84, Weber St. 79

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 98, Portland 91

Santa Clara 71, San Francisco 66

UC Davis 67, UC Riverside 59

UC Irvine 75, Cal Poly 59

Utah St. 48, Air Force 44

Utah Valley 78, CS Bakersfield 70

Wyoming 90, UNLV 62

