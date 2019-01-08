Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 8, 2019 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday, Jan. 8
EAST

Tulane 66, Temple 57

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52

Gardner-Webb 52, Campbell 38

Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55

North Florida 68, Lipscomb 53

Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66

Radford 80, High Point 58

Samford 73, Montevallo 47

Stetson 69, Liberty 52

UCF 62, South Florida 49

VCU 68, La Salle 38

Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52

MIDWEST

Maryland 81, Nebraska 63

Michigan 79, Northwestern 78

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane