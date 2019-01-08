Tuesday, Jan. 8 EAST

Tulane 66, Temple 57

SOUTH

Florida Gulf Coast 68, North Alabama 52

Gardner-Webb 52, Campbell 38

Hampton 61, UNC-Asheville 58

Kennesaw St. 75, Jacksonville 55

North Florida 68, Lipscomb 53

Presbyterian 81, Longwood 66

Radford 80, High Point 58

Samford 73, Montevallo 47

Stetson 69, Liberty 52

UCF 62, South Florida 49

VCU 68, La Salle 38

Winthrop 57, Charleston Southern 52

MIDWEST

Maryland 81, Nebraska 63

Michigan 79, Northwestern 78

