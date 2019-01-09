Wednesday, Jan. 9 EAST

American U. 58, Navy 45

Boston U. 64, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bucknell 66, Army 52

Colgate 60, Lafayette 49

Advertisement

Davidson 62, Duquesne 47

Fordham 60, Richmond 48

George Washington 64, Rhode Island 59

Hartford 66, UMBC 52

Lehigh 64, Holy Cross 55

Maine 63, Vermont 51

Saint Louis 62, Saint Joseph’s 49

Stony Brook 65, Binghamton 56

UConn 82, Cincinnati 38

West Virginia 67, Oklahoma St. 58

SOUTH

East Carolina 78, Wichita St. 56

MIDWEST

Akron 72, W. Michigan 59

Ball St. 77, Bowling Green 70

Cent. Michigan 88, Ohio 70

Miami (Ohio) 65, Toledo 64

Michigan St. 86, Minnesota 68

Oral Roberts 72, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 109, McNeese St. 52

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.