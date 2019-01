By The Associated Press

Thursday, Jan. 10 EAST

Canisius 48, Iona 40

Quinnipiac 76, Marist 69

Rider 55, Monmouth (NJ) 43

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Morehead St. 50

Advertisement

Clemson 76, Miami 67

Hampton 68, Radford 54

High Point 79, Presbyterian 40

Wofford 91, W. Carolina 65

MIDWEST

Milwaukee 71, Youngstown St. 68

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 50

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.