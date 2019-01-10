Thursday, Jan. 10 EAST

Canisius 48, Iona 40

Niagara 75, St. Peter’s 66

Quinnipiac 76, Marist 69

Rider 55, Monmouth (NJ) 43

SOUTH

Auburn 66, Alabama 56

Belmont 77, Morehead St. 50

Boston College 65, Wake Forest 64

Campbell 60, Charleston Southern 58

Charlotte 69, FIU 54

Clemson 76, Miami 67

Furman 64, UNC-Greensboro 61

Gardner-Webb 69, UNC-Asheville 59

Georgia Tech 70, Duke 64

Hampton 68, Radford 54

High Point 79, Presbyterian 40

Jacksonville St. 78, E. Illinois 49

Kentucky 73, Tennessee 71

Louisiana Tech 73, UAB 68

Louisiana-Lafayette 57, Georgia St. 54

Louisiana-Monroe 58, Georgia Southern 57

Middle Tennessee 66, Southern Miss. 49

NC State 63, Pittsburgh 34

Old Dominion 87, FAU 53

SC-Upstate 76, Winthrop 50

South Carolina 71, Florida 40

St. Bonaventure 68, George Mason 57

Tennessee St. 60, E. Kentucky 38

Tennessee Tech 79, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Troy 71, UALR 66

UT Martin 75, Murray St. 67

Virginia 62, Virginia Tech 58

Wofford 91, W. Carolina 65

MIDWEST

Green Bay 62, Cleveland St. 53

Milwaukee 71, Youngstown St. 68

Missouri 71, Arkansas 53

Notre Dame 82, Louisville 68

Ohio St. 55, Indiana 50

Purdue 62, Iowa 57

SE Missouri 64, Austin Peay 54

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 70, UTEP 51

Rice 85, UTSA 54

Texas State 73, Coastal Carolina 58

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 54, New Mexico St. 51

___

