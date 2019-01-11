Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 11, 2019
 
Friday, Jan. 11
EAST

Marquette 91, Villanova 55

Providence 67, St. John’s 66

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75

Siena 62, Manhattan 56

MIDWEST

IUPUI 82, Detroit 47

