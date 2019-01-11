Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Marquette 91, Villanova 55
Providence 67, St. John’s 66
Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75
Siena 62, Manhattan 56
Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.
IUPUI 82, Detroit 47
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.