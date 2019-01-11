Friday, Jan. 11 EAST

Marquette 91, Villanova 55

Providence 67, St. John’s 66

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75

Siena 62, Manhattan 56

MIDWEST

IUPUI 82, Detroit 47

