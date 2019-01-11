Friday, Jan. 11 EAST

DePaul 69, Georgetown 64

Marquette 91, Villanova 55

Providence 67, St. John’s 66

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 75

Advertisement

Siena 62, Manhattan 56

Towson 88, Northeastern 83

SOUTH

Elon 76, Coll. of Charleston 68

James Madison 77, Hofstra 54

William & Mary 70, UNC-Wilmington 64

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Evansville 68

Butler 63, Xavier 41

Drake 69, Loyola of Chicago 60

IUPUI 82, Detroit 47

Indiana St. 59, Illinois St. 44

N. Dakota St. 68, W. Illinois 60

N. Iowa 71, Valparaiso 52

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.