The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 12, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Saturday, Jan. 12
EAST

Bryant 73, Mount St. Mary’s 68

George Washington 46, Dayton 45

Holy Cross 78, Loyola (Md.) 60

Maine 76, Albany (NY) 65

Mass.-Lowell 67, UMBC 55

Navy 62, Colgate 49

Robert Morris 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 56

Sacred Heart 80, Wagner 68

Stony Brook 82, New Hampshire 63

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 81, Longwood 74

Florida Gulf Coast 105, North Florida 66

Tulsa 75, East Carolina 55

VCU 68, Richmond 43

MIDWEST

South Dakota 69, Purdue Fort Wayne 51

SOUTHWEST

Tulane 61, SMU 43

