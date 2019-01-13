Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 13, 2019 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Jan. 13
EAST

UConn 63, South Florida 46

SOUTH

UCF 56, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36

N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52

Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48

___

