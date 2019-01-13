Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 13, 2019 4:01 pm
 
Sunday, Jan. 13
EAST

Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55

Creighton 65, St. John’s 63

DePaul 66, Villanova 59

Drexel 57, Delaware 40

Saint Joseph’s 66, St. Bonaventure 41

Seton Hall 79, Providence 73

Towson 92, Hofstra 68

UConn 63, South Florida 46

UMass 74, La Salle 60

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54

James Madison 84, Northeastern 49

Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44

Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49

NC State 66, Virginia 38

UCF 56, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45

Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36

IUPUI 82, Oakland 53

Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54

N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52

Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48

FAR WEST

Stanford 78, Arizona 48

___

