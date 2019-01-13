Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55
Creighton 65, St. John’s 63
DePaul 66, Villanova 59
Drexel 57, Delaware 40
Marquette 72, Georgetown 62
Rider 55, Siena 52
Saint Joseph’s 66, St. Bonaventure 41
Seton Hall 79, Providence 73
Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77
Towson 92, Hofstra 68
UConn 63, South Florida 46
UMass 74, La Salle 60
Clemson 57, Florida St. 45
Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54
Duquesne 60, George Mason 57
Florida 58, Missouri 56
Georgia 66, Tennessee 62
James Madison 84, Northeastern 49
Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44
Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49
NC State 66, Virginia 38
UCF 56, Cincinnati 55
UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70
Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45
Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36
Drake 84, Valparaiso 53
IUPUI 82, Oakland 53
Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61
Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68
Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54
Missouri St. 66, S. Illinois 51
N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52
Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48
Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56
W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80
Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62
Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43
West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55
Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52
Stanford 78, Arizona 48
Washington St. 74, Colorado 48
