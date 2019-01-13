Sunday, Jan. 13 EAST

Boston College 59, Pittsburgh 55

Creighton 65, St. John’s 63

DePaul 66, Villanova 59

Drexel 57, Delaware 40

Marquette 72, Georgetown 62

Rider 55, Siena 52

Saint Joseph’s 66, St. Bonaventure 41

Seton Hall 79, Providence 73

Syracuse 90, North Carolina 77

Towson 92, Hofstra 68

UConn 63, South Florida 46

UMass 74, La Salle 60

SOUTH

Clemson 57, Florida St. 45

Coll. of Charleston 66, William & Mary 54

Duquesne 60, George Mason 57

Florida 58, Missouri 56

Georgia 66, Tennessee 62

James Madison 84, Northeastern 49

Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44

Mississippi 55, Kentucky 49

NC State 66, Virginia 38

South Carolina 76, LSU 53

UCF 56, Cincinnati 55

UNC-Wilmington 75, Elon 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Indiana St. 45

Detroit 42, Ill.-Chicago 36

Drake 84, Valparaiso 53

Fordham 56, Saint Louis 53

IUPUI 82, Oakland 53

Illinois St. 72, Evansville 61

Indiana 75, Wisconsin 68

Kansas 61, Kansas St. 54

Missouri St. 66, S. Illinois 51

N. Iowa 64, Loyola of Chicago 52

Notre Dame 78, Wake Forest 48

Purdue 57, Northwestern 54

Rutgers 62, Nebraska 56

W. Illinois 92, North Dakota 80

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 62

Texas A&M 70, Alabama 43

West Virginia 66, Oklahoma 55

FAR WEST

Oregon 72, UCLA 52

Oregon St. 76, Southern Cal 52

Stanford 78, Arizona 48

Utah 58, Washington 43

Washington St. 74, Colorado 48

