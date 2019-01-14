Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 14, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Monday, Jan. 14
EAST

Delaware St. 71, NC Central 61

Mount St. Mary’s 84, CCSU 53

NC A&T 51, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Robert Morris 89, LIU Brooklyn 37

Sacred Heart 49, Bryant 48

St. Francis Brooklyn 78, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Wagner 71, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

SOUTH

Grambling St. 61, Alcorn St. 56

MVSU 64, Alabama St. 62

Mississippi St. 85, Auburn 59

Norfolk St. 57, Bethune-Cookman 50

SC State 75, Coppin St. 59

Southern U. 76, Jackson St. 74

MIDWEST

Iowa 81, Minnesota 63

Ohio St. 65, Michigan St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Alabama A&M 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

