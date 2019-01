By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Jan. 15 EAST

Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45

NJIT 80, Lipscomb 67

St. Peter’s 68, Fairfield 65

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 58

Hampton 66, Longwood 40

Howard 79, Morgan St. 56

Liberty 67, Kennesaw St. 61

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 71, Stetson 57

Radford 67, Charleston Southern 41

UNC-Asheville 93, SC-Upstate 86

Winthrop 59, Campbell 46

SOUTHWEST

SMU 78, Wichita St. 50

