Friday, Jan. 18 EAST

Brown 86, Yale 71

Delaware 78, Hofstra 59

Providence 74, Butler 68

Quinnipiac 96, Niagara 55

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 76, N. Kentucky 47

Loyola of Chicago 61, Evansville 56

Marquette 96, Seton Hall 60

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 49, Hawaii 29

California 77, Washington St. 63

