Friday, Jan. 18 EAST

Brown 86, Yale 71

Canisius 53, Fairfield 50

Delaware 78, Hofstra 59

Drexel 61, Northeastern 59

Manhattan 55, Iona 33

Providence 74, Butler 68

Quinnipiac 96, Niagara 55

Rider 60, St. Peter’s 38

SOUTH

Towson 77, Coll. of Charleston 61

UNC-Wilmington 66, James Madison 63

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 76, N. Kentucky 47

Creighton 66, Xavier 62

DePaul 73, St. John’s 64

Drake 88, N. Iowa 64

Green Bay 65, Detroit 40

Illinois St. 60, S. Illinois 52

Indiana St. 86, Valparaiso 82

Loyola of Chicago 61, Evansville 56

Marquette 96, Seton Hall 60

Milwaukee 79, Oakland 52

Missouri St. 68, Bradley 56

S. Dakota St. 66, North Dakota 48

Youngstown St. 83, Wright St. 68

SOUTHWEST

South Dakota 76, Oral Roberts 72

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 49, Hawaii 29

California 77, Washington St. 63

Oregon 77, Arizona St. 71

Utah 78, Colorado 59

