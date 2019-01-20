Sunday, Jan. 20 EAST

Clemson 65, Pittsburgh 59

Drexel 61, Hofstra 49

Loyola (Md.) 62, Lafayette 50

Niagara 71, Fairfield 68

Northeastern 75, Delaware 62

Providence 71, Xavier 58

Quinnipiac 55, Canisius 42

Rider 73, Manhattan 63

Rutgers 76, Michigan St. 62

Saint Louis 62, St. Bonaventure 45

SOUTH

Florida St. 66, Duke 62

Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55

James Madison 91, Coll. of Charleston 50

LSU 62, Alabama 56

Louisville 73, Wake Forest 49

Maryland 79, Penn St. 67

Miami 76, North Carolina 68

Mississippi 76, Florida 66

NC State 70, Virginia Tech 61

Texas A&M 76, Georgia 66

UMass 70, Davidson 58

UNC-Wilmington 77, Towson 73

VCU 74, Rhode Island 39

William & Mary 65, Elon 60

MIDWEST

Bradley 58, S. Illinois 53

Butler 75, Creighton 43

Dayton 72, Fordham 50

Green Bay 77, Oakland 53

Houston 66, Wichita St. 58

Iowa 94, Illinois 75

Loyola of Chicago 56, Indiana St. 54

Marquette 83, St. John’s 73

Michigan 62, Ohio St. 58

Milwaukee 62, Detroit 44

Missouri St. 59, Illinois St. 47

N. Dakota St. 69, North Dakota 57

N. Illinois 70, Akron 59

Notre Dame 92, Boston College 63

Purdue 56, Indiana 53

Seton Hall 84, DePaul 73

South Dakota 80, Nebraska-Omaha 49

Valparaiso 93, Evansville 49

Wright St. 70, Cleveland St. 65

FAR WEST

Denver 93, Oral Roberts 76

Oregon 93, Arizona 60

Stanford 85, Washington St. 64

