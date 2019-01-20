Clemson 65, Pittsburgh 59
Drexel 61, Hofstra 49
Loyola (Md.) 62, Lafayette 50
Niagara 71, Fairfield 68
Northeastern 75, Delaware 62
Providence 71, Xavier 58
Quinnipiac 55, Canisius 42
Rider 73, Manhattan 63
Rutgers 76, Michigan St. 62
Saint Louis 62, St. Bonaventure 45
Florida St. 66, Duke 62
Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55
James Madison 91, Coll. of Charleston 50
LSU 62, Alabama 56
Louisville 73, Wake Forest 49
Maryland 79, Penn St. 67
Miami 76, North Carolina 68
Mississippi 76, Florida 66
NC State 70, Virginia Tech 61
Texas A&M 76, Georgia 66
UMass 70, Davidson 58
UNC-Wilmington 77, Towson 73
VCU 74, Rhode Island 39
William & Mary 65, Elon 60
Bradley 58, S. Illinois 53
Butler 75, Creighton 43
Dayton 72, Fordham 50
Green Bay 77, Oakland 53
Houston 66, Wichita St. 58
Iowa 94, Illinois 75
Loyola of Chicago 56, Indiana St. 54
Marquette 83, St. John’s 73
Michigan 62, Ohio St. 58
Milwaukee 62, Detroit 44
Missouri St. 59, Illinois St. 47
N. Dakota St. 69, North Dakota 57
N. Illinois 70, Akron 59
Notre Dame 92, Boston College 63
Purdue 56, Indiana 53
Seton Hall 84, DePaul 73
South Dakota 80, Nebraska-Omaha 49
Valparaiso 93, Evansville 49
Wright St. 70, Cleveland St. 65
Denver 93, Oral Roberts 76
Oregon 93, Arizona 60
Stanford 85, Washington St. 64
