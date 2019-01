By The Associated Press

Monday, Jan. 21 EAST

Bryant 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Marist 76, Iona 36

Mount St. Mary’s 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 47

Robert Morris 64, CCSU 57

Sacred Heart 72, Wagner 64

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, LIU Brooklyn 67

SOUTH

Ark.-Pine Bluff 59, Alcorn St. 57

Arkansas 80, Tennessee 79

Florida A&M 57, Delaware St. 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Bethune-Cookman 52

Morgan St. 65, NC Central 62

NC A&T 66, Coppin St. 42

Norfolk St. 57, SC State 50

South Carolina 79, Missouri 65

Southern U. 74, MVSU 67

MIDWEST

Youngstown St. 77, N. Kentucky 66

SOUTHWEST

Grambling St. 64, Prairie View 63

Texas Southern 76, Jackson St. 67

