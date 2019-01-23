Binghamton 70, Mass.-Lowell 50
Bucknell 75, Loyola (Md.) 57
Buffalo 91, Akron 72
Duquesne 66, La Salle 62
Hartford 66, New Hampshire 48
Holy Cross 58, Army 39
Lafayette 55, Navy 42
Lehigh 86, Colgate 58
Miami 84, Syracuse 71
Penn 71, Temple 62
UConn 79, SMU 39
Vermont 58, UMBC 44
West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65
Nicholls 85, Texas A&M-CC 55
Richmond 46, Saint Joseph’s 45
W. Carolina 71, North Greenville 44
Cincinnati 68, Houston 57
Ohio 69, N. Illinois 53
Saint Louis 68, Dayton 65
Toledo 62, Cent. Michigan 59
Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 55
