The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 23, 2019 9:00 pm
 
Wednesday, Jan. 23
EAST

Binghamton 70, Mass.-Lowell 50

Bucknell 75, Loyola (Md.) 57

Buffalo 91, Akron 72

Duquesne 66, La Salle 62

Hartford 66, New Hampshire 48

Holy Cross 58, Army 39

Lafayette 55, Navy 42

Lehigh 86, Colgate 58

Miami 84, Syracuse 71

Penn 71, Temple 62

UConn 79, SMU 39

Vermont 58, UMBC 44

West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65

SOUTH

Nicholls 85, Texas A&M-CC 55

Richmond 46, Saint Joseph’s 45

W. Carolina 71, North Greenville 44

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 68, Houston 57

Ohio 69, N. Illinois 53

Saint Louis 68, Dayton 65

Toledo 62, Cent. Michigan 59

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 55

___

