Wednesday, Jan. 23 EAST

Albany (NY) 54, Stony Brook 49

American U. 64, Boston U. 51

Binghamton 70, Mass.-Lowell 50

Bucknell 75, Loyola (Md.) 57

Buffalo 91, Akron 72

Duquesne 66, La Salle 62

George Washington 57, VCU 48

Hartford 66, New Hampshire 48

Holy Cross 58, Army 39

Lafayette 55, Navy 42

Lehigh 86, Colgate 58

Miami 84, Syracuse 71

Penn 71, Temple 62

UConn 79, SMU 39

Vermont 58, UMBC 44

West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 62, New Orleans 60

Memphis 47, South Florida 40

Nicholls 85, Texas A&M-CC 55

Richmond 46, Saint Joseph’s 45

SE Louisiana 73, Houston Baptist 65

UCF 61, East Carolina 58

W. Carolina 71, North Greenville 44

MIDWEST

Ball St. 48, Kent St. 44

Cincinnati 68, Houston 57

E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 74

Iowa 72, Rutgers 66

Kansas St. 59, Oklahoma St. 48

Ohio 69, N. Illinois 53

S. Dakota St. 86, N. Dakota St. 33

Saint Louis 68, Dayton 65

Toledo 62, Cent. Michigan 59

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 84, Iowa St. 69

Lamar 77, Incarnate Word 51

Sam Houston St. 66, Northwestern St. 55

Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 55

Texas 62, Kansas 43

