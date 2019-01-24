Albany (NY) 54, Stony Brook 49
American U. 64, Boston U. 51
Binghamton 70, Mass.-Lowell 50
Bucknell 75, Loyola (Md.) 57
Buffalo 91, Akron 72
Duquesne 66, La Salle 62
George Washington 57, VCU 48
Hartford 66, New Hampshire 48
Holy Cross 58, Army 39
Lafayette 55, Navy 42
Lehigh 86, Colgate 58
Miami 84, Syracuse 71
Penn 71, Temple 62
UConn 79, SMU 39
Vermont 58, UMBC 44
West Virginia 68, Texas Tech 65
Cent. Arkansas 62, New Orleans 60
Memphis 47, South Florida 40
Nicholls 85, Texas A&M-CC 55
Richmond 46, Saint Joseph’s 45
SE Louisiana 73, Houston Baptist 65
UCF 61, East Carolina 58
W. Carolina 71, North Greenville 44
Ball St. 48, Kent St. 44
Cincinnati 68, Houston 57
E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 74
Iowa 72, Rutgers 66
Kansas St. 59, Oklahoma St. 48
Ohio 69, N. Illinois 53
S. Dakota St. 86, N. Dakota St. 33
Saint Louis 68, Dayton 65
Toledo 62, Cent. Michigan 59
Baylor 84, Iowa St. 69
Lamar 77, Incarnate Word 51
Sam Houston St. 66, Northwestern St. 55
Stephen F. Austin 71, Abilene Christian 55
Texas 62, Kansas 43
Boise St. 79, Air Force 48
Fresno St. 87, San Diego St. 81
Nevada 62, Colorado St. 38
New Mexico 80, UNLV 77
Wyoming 70, San Jose St. 56
___
