Thursday, Jan. 24 SOUTH

Belmont 65, Murray St. 58

Jacksonville St. 53, E. Kentucky 44

Mercer 65, Chattanooga 58

Morehead St. 77, Tennessee Tech 56

Old Dominion 78, UTEP 59

South Alabama 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

UAB 70, North Texas 60

UALR 60, Coastal Carolina 47

MIDWEST

Purdue Fort Wayne 56, Nebraska-Omaha 48

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 48

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 72, Pacific 67

Portland St. 76, E. Washington 64

UMKC 68, Utah Valley 64

