Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53
Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53
Marist 62, St. Peter’s 42
Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31
St. John’s 59, Georgetown 51
Towson 59, Elon 58
James Madison 65, William & Mary 48
N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56
Marquette 90, Xavier 44
N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46
S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65
Wright St. 69, Oakland 58
UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59
___
