Friday, Jan. 25 EAST

Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53

Marist 62, St. Peter’s 42

Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31

St. John’s 59, Georgetown 51

Towson 59, Elon 58

SOUTH

James Madison 65, William & Mary 48

N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56

MIDWEST

Marquette 90, Xavier 44

N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46

S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65

Wright St. 69, Oakland 58

FAR WEST

UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59

