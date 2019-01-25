Listen Live Sports

January 25, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 25
EAST

Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53

Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53

Marist 62, St. Peter’s 42

Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31

St. John’s 59, Georgetown 51

Towson 59, Elon 58

Villanova 70, Seton Hall 66

SOUTH

James Madison 65, William & Mary 48

N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56

MIDWEST

DePaul 86, Butler 78

Drake 70, Indiana St. 68

Marquette 90, Xavier 44

Missouri St. 84, Loyola of Chicago 49

N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46

S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65

Wright St. 69, Oakland 58

FAR WEST

UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59

___

