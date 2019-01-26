Delaware 65, UNC-Wilmington 53
Drexel 76, Coll. of Charleston 53
Marist 62, St. Peter’s 42
Quinnipiac 68, Siena 31
St. John’s 59, Georgetown 51
Towson 59, Elon 58
Villanova 70, Seton Hall 66
James Madison 65, William & Mary 48
N. Kentucky 68, Detroit 56
DePaul 86, Butler 78
Drake 70, Indiana St. 68
Marquette 90, Xavier 44
Missouri St. 84, Loyola of Chicago 49
N. Iowa 74, Evansville 46
S. Illinois 87, Valparaiso 65
Wright St. 69, Oakland 58
Arizona 71, Southern Cal 68
Oregon 79, Washington St. 64
Oregon St. 86, Washington 39
Stanford 80, Colorado 69
UCLA 61, Arizona St. 59
Utah 87, California 74
