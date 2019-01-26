Saturday, Jan. 26 EAST

American U. 60, Lafayette 45

Bryant 72, CCSU 60

Buffalo 93, N. Illinois 64

Canisius 62, Rider 49

Advertisement

Lehigh 73, Army 50

Mount St. Mary’s 61, LIU Brooklyn 45

Richmond 74, La Salle 60

Robert Morris 69, Wagner 46

St. Bonaventure 64, UMass 63

St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 61

UMBC 64, New Hampshire 62

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 73, Morgan St. 69

Coastal Carolina 88, Arkansas St. 72

Coppin St. 73, Florida A&M 53

Furman 63, Wofford 50

Howard 78, Delaware St. 62

Mercer 64, ETSU 41

Morehead St. 66, Jacksonville St. 55

Northwestern St. 58, SE Louisiana 47

Radford 56, Campbell 52

Rice 55, UAB 43

SC-Upstate 72, Longwood 67

Southern Miss. 64, Marshall 52

Stetson 76, Lipscomb 49

UALR 74, Appalachian St. 59

Winthrop 55, Presbyterian 52

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 61

Cincinnati 80, Memphis 56

Miami (Ohio) 79, Kent St. 63

Ohio 82, Bowling Green 79

Providence 77, Creighton 63

South Dakota 92, W. Illinois 49

W. Michigan 65, Ball St. 62

Youngstown St. 73, Cleveland St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 77, Cent. Arkansas 70

Incarnate Word 81, New Orleans 69

SMU 46, South Florida 44

Texas 78, Texas Tech 71

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.