American U. 60, Lafayette 45
Bryant 72, CCSU 60
Buffalo 93, N. Illinois 64
Canisius 62, Rider 49
Lehigh 73, Army 50
Mount St. Mary’s 61, LIU Brooklyn 45
Richmond 74, La Salle 60
Robert Morris 69, Wagner 46
St. Bonaventure 64, UMass 63
St. Francis Brooklyn 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 53
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 61
UMBC 64, New Hampshire 62
Bethune-Cookman 73, Morgan St. 69
Coastal Carolina 88, Arkansas St. 72
Coppin St. 73, Florida A&M 53
Furman 63, Wofford 50
Howard 78, Delaware St. 62
Mercer 64, ETSU 41
Morehead St. 66, Jacksonville St. 55
Northwestern St. 58, SE Louisiana 47
Radford 56, Campbell 52
Rice 55, UAB 43
SC-Upstate 72, Longwood 67
Southern Miss. 64, Marshall 52
Stetson 76, Lipscomb 49
UALR 74, Appalachian St. 59
Winthrop 55, Presbyterian 52
Cent. Michigan 71, E. Michigan 61
Cincinnati 80, Memphis 56
Miami (Ohio) 79, Kent St. 63
Ohio 82, Bowling Green 79
Providence 77, Creighton 63
South Dakota 92, W. Illinois 49
W. Michigan 65, Ball St. 62
Youngstown St. 73, Cleveland St. 55
Abilene Christian 77, Cent. Arkansas 70
Incarnate Word 81, New Orleans 69
SMU 46, South Florida 44
Texas 78, Texas Tech 71
