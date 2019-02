By The Associated Press

Sunday, Jan. 27 EAST

Maine 95, Binghamton 66

North Alabama 77, NJIT 54

Penn 81, Haverford 46

Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63

SOUTH

Syracuse 64, Duke 55

VCU 57, Saint Louis 47

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Saint Joseph’s 65

Maryland 76, Indiana 56

