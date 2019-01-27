Davidson 60, Fordham 56
Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50
Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55
George Washington 55, Duquesne 54
Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61
Maine 95, Binghamton 66
Manhattan 69, Marist 51
North Alabama 77, NJIT 54
Penn 81, Haverford 46
Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39
Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61
Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63
Siena 50, St. Peter’s 46
UConn 93, UCF 57
Villanova 73, St. John’s 57
William & Mary 80, Towson 69
Alabama 58, Georgia 53
Arkansas 83, Florida 73
Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48
Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54
George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69
James Madison 82, Elon 30
Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42
Miami 76, Boston College 73
Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49
N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50
NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
Syracuse 64, Duke 55
Tennessee 74, LSU 65
VCU 57, Saint Louis 47
Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42
Dayton 72, Saint Joseph’s 65
DePaul 73, Xavier 71
Drake 78, Evansville 47
Iowa 72, Purdue 58
Marquette 87, Butler 58
Maryland 76, Indiana 56
Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73
Missouri 74, Auburn 65
Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63
N. Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51
Northwestern 64, Illinois 56
S. Illinois 74, Loyola of Chicago 63
Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69
Wright St. 78, Detroit 59
Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53
TCU 58, Kansas 53
Texas A&M 73, Kentucky 71
Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59
California 80, Colorado 60
Oregon 76, Washington 57
Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35
UCLA 98, Arizona 93
Utah 75, Stanford 68
