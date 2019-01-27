Sunday, Jan. 27 EAST

Davidson 60, Fordham 56

Delaware 74, Coll. of Charleston 50

Drexel 67, UNC-Wilmington 55

George Washington 55, Duquesne 54

Hofstra 78, Northeastern 61

Maine 95, Binghamton 66

Manhattan 69, Marist 51

North Alabama 77, NJIT 54

Penn 81, Haverford 46

Quinnipiac 76, Iona 39

Rutgers 69, Penn St. 61

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 63

Siena 50, St. Peter’s 46

UConn 93, UCF 57

Villanova 73, St. John’s 57

William & Mary 80, Towson 69

SOUTH

Alabama 58, Georgia 53

Arkansas 83, Florida 73

Florida Gulf Coast 80, North Florida 48

Florida St. 56, Virginia Tech 54

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 69

James Madison 82, Elon 30

Louisville 70, Pittsburgh 42

Miami 76, Boston College 73

Mississippi St. 80, Mississippi 49

N. Kentucky 72, Oakland 50

NC State 68, Georgia Tech 60

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

Syracuse 64, Duke 55

Tennessee 74, LSU 65

VCU 57, Saint Louis 47

Wake Forest 52, Virginia 42

MIDWEST

Dayton 72, Saint Joseph’s 65

DePaul 73, Xavier 71

Drake 78, Evansville 47

Iowa 72, Purdue 58

Marquette 87, Butler 58

Maryland 76, Indiana 56

Michigan St. 77, Michigan 73

Missouri 74, Auburn 65

Missouri St. 108, Valparaiso 63

N. Iowa 71, Indiana St. 51

Northwestern 64, Illinois 56

S. Illinois 74, Loyola of Chicago 63

Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 69

Wright St. 78, Detroit 59

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 74, Oklahoma 53

TCU 58, Kansas 53

Texas A&M 73, Kentucky 71

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 68, Southern Cal 59

California 80, Colorado 60

Oregon 76, Washington 57

Oregon St. 52, Washington St. 35

UCLA 98, Arizona 93

Utah 75, Stanford 68

