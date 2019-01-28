Monday, Jan. 28 EAST

CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53

Mount St. Mary’s 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75

Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46

St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69

Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61

Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65

Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73

Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71

NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67

South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69

Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 65, Minnesota 55

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

