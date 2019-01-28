CCSU 63, LIU Brooklyn 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Bryant 53
Mount St. Mary’s 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 75
Robert Morris 64, Sacred Heart 46
St. Francis (Pa.) 107, Wagner 70
Alabama A&M 87, Alcorn St. 69
Alabama St. 78, Southern U. 61
Bethune-Cookman 71, Coppin St. 65
Md.-Eastern Shore 80, Howard 73
Morgan St. 75, Florida A&M 71
NC Central 71, Savannah St. 67
South Carolina 80, Vanderbilt 69
Texas Southern 68, MVSU 50
Ohio St. 65, Minnesota 55
Prairie View 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
West Virginia 64, Texas 58
N. Arizona 78, S. Utah 69
